LIVE UPDATES: Rebels Look to Even Series With Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss baseball's seven-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night as the Rebels fell to No. 6 Texas A&M 10-5 at Swayze Field.

The Aggies jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia suffered his first losing decision of the year, lasting 1.2 innings and allowing all seven runs, only three of which were earned after two errors in the second inning.

Ole Miss, however, slowly climbed back into the contest, although it never held a lead. The Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the second and one run in the fourth and sixth innings.

The top of the ninth saw extracurricular drama unfold on the field as the Aggies hit back-to-back home runs to push its lead to the final score of 10-5. Words were exchanged on the field, and Rebel relief pitcher John Gaddis threw behind A&M designated hitter Austin Bost.

This followed bench warnings issued to both dugouts, and Gaddis and Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco were both ejected following the events. Rebel assistant coach Carl Lafferty was made available to media after the game as a result of Bianco's ejection, and he stated that the details of what happened in the inning were unclear to him at the time.

"I'm not really sure," Lafferty said. "I'm going to go find out inside, and I'm sure Coach [Bianco] will have a comment on it. I don't know the details or the ramifications with [Bianco]."

It was later announced by Ole Miss athletics that John Gaddis will serve a four-game suspension, and Bianco is suspended for Friday night's game two matchup with the Aggies.

Pregame

Below is Ole Miss' starting lineup for Friday night.

3B Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

DH Kemp Alderman

RF Hayden Leatherwood

C Hayden Dunhurst

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF T.J. McCants

LHP Hunter Elliott

First Inning

Elliott allows two runners on via a single and walk with one out, and a single scores the first run of the game for A&M.

Elliott gets a pop out, but another single scores two Aggie runs. A&M leads 3-0.

Elliott hits a batter, but he gets a fly out to strand two runners.

MID 1: Texas A&M 3, Ole Miss 0

Justin Bench with a leadoff double in B1 for the Rebels followed by a Gonzalez single. Men at the corners with no out for Elko.

Elko with a sac fly to right to score Bench, and it's now 3-1.

Gonzalez thrown out trying to steal second, and Graham flies out to end the frame.

END 1: Texas A&M 3, Ole Miss 1

Second Inning

Elliott works a clean top of the inning.

MID 2: Texas A&M 3, Ole Miss 1

Hayden Leatherwood with a one-out double, and Dunhurst brings him home on a single. A&M 3, UM 2.

Dunhurst advances to second and third on balls in the dirt. Chatagnier strikeout.

T.J. McCants singles home Dunhurst and advances to second on a bobble by the right fielder. A&M 3, UM 3.

Bench flies out to end the inning.

END 2: Texas A&M 3, Ole Miss 3

Third Inning

Elliott gives up a one-out walk. He had the runner picked off on a steal attempt, but Gonzalez drops the throw from Elko.

