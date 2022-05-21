LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Goes For Series Win vs. Texas A&M

The Rebels look to finish the regular season with 15 SEC wins on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss evened its series with Texas A&M on Friday night in a 14-6 win, and the Rebels look to take the series on Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but unlike in Thursday night's loss, Ole Miss had the game tied by the end of the second. From that point on, the Rebels scored multiple runs in each inning from the third through the fifth and again scored three runs in the seventh.

Jacob Gonzalez and Kemp Alderman both had home runs for the Rebels, both of which came in the seventh inning. Alderman and Kevin Graham led Ole Miss in RBIs with four and three apiece.

Although Ole Miss fought back from a 7-0 deficit on Thursday night, it was unable to come away with the win. Friday night, however, went differently, and Graham credits that to the Rebels' maturity.

"We played well yesterday," Graham said. "Just didn't do enough to win that ballgame. I don't think anyone had any doubts about us going out and playing great today. We're just playing well right now, and this is a fun group of guys to be around.

"We're an old team, and the guys in our lineup, we've done that a lot in our time here. That's us. We're not going to panic when we're down 3-0 early. We'll get our runs."

The Rebels will start Derek Diamond on the mound on Saturday against the Aggies. Follow along below for updates on the deciding game three.

Pregame

Here is the starting lineup for the Rebels on Saturday.

1. Justin Bench -- 3B

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

7. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

8. Hayden Leatherwood -- RF

9. T.J. McCants -- CF

RHP Derek Diamond

First Inning

Diamond surrenders a leadoff triple followed by an RBI single. A&M 1, UM 0

Diamond gets a strikeout followed by a walk. Two on, one out. Bianco out to chat.

Another strikeout for Diamond for the second out followed by a groundout to short.

MID 1: Texas A&M 1, Ole Miss 0

Justin Bench hit with the first pitch he sees.

Jacob Gonzalez flies out to the warning track.

Tim Elko draws a walk. Two on, one out for Graham.

Graham pops out followed by an Alderman fly out.

END 1: Texas A&M 1, Ole Miss 0

Second Inning

Diamond gives up a leadoff walk followed by a fly out.

Another fly out for out No. 2, and Diamond gets a line out to RF for the third out.

MID 2: Texas A&M 1, Ole Miss 0

Hayden Dunhurst with a solo home run to right field ties the game. A&M 1, UM 1

