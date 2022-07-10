Skip to main content

Tim Elko Bids Farewell to Ole Miss in Emotional Social Media Video

The Rebel captain and first baseman helped lead his team to its first national championship in program history in 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. — Make no mistake: Tim Elko loves the Ole Miss Rebels.

The first baseman out of Lutz, Fla., became a folk hero in Oxford last season after tearing his ACL in a midweek game against North Alabama before returning in a designated hitter role before the end of the season. Now, after a year where the Rebels sat at 7-14 in SEC play and made a miraculous run to a national championship, Elko’s time at Ole Miss is complete with a storybook ending.

The Rebel captain tweeted a highlight video on Saturday that spans his time in Oxford, beginning with a young Elko describing why he chose to come to Ole Miss and ending with the 2022 national championship.

Elko was part of a celebration in Oxford following the team’s national championship, and he likened the ups and downs of the season to the same personal adversities he faced during his collegiate career. 

"It's been a crazy journey my entire career here," Elko said. "It's only right that the first national championship that Ole Miss baseball wins is also a crazy journey."

Over the course of his Ole Miss career, Elko hit .294 and swatted 46 home runs, including snagging the school’s single-season record with 24 in that category in the 2022 title run.

The national championship was the first in Ole Miss baseball history and the fifth claimed by the school across athletics. 

