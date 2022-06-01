Tim Elko Describes Anxiety and Joy for Ole Miss Baseball on Selection Monday

The Rebels found their way into the NCAA Tournament on Monday, and anxiety quickly turned to joy for the team and its captain.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss has rarely been in this situation under Mike Bianco, but it found itself holding its breath on selection Monday this season.

The Rebels had an up-and-down 2022 campaign, but their name was finally called on Memorial Day, slated as the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional. Miami, the host, is the No. 1 seed followed by Arizona at No. 2 and No. 4 Canisius.

Ole Miss' NCAA Tournament future was uncertain entering Monday, and Rebel first baseman and team captain Tim Elko described the shift of emotion experienced when the team knew it had reached the postseason.

"It was crazy," Elko said. "We were just going nuts. Going into it, we were hoping we were getting in, and when we saw our name, the place just erupted. The boys are feeling great and ready to get down to Miami."

Prior to that feeling of relief and joy, the Rebels were filled with anxiety as they awaited their tournament fate.

"It's not a whole lot of fun, just waiting on the committee," Elko said. "The feeling after we got in trumps it all."

Ole Miss is scheduled to open its run in the Coral Gables Regional on Friday against Arizona, but rain is projected in the area as a part of a tropical storm. Regardless of when they take the field, the Rebels and Wildcats have some recent history against one another.

Ole Miss' season was ended by Arizona in the Tucson Super Regional last season, but both rosters look very different in 2022.

"They ended our season last year, but it's a brand new year," Elko said, "and we're ready to get after them. We're just happy we're in and giving us a chance. Just can't wait to get down there."

