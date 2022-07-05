LOOK: Mike Bianco, Rebels Celebrate Independence Day With U.S. Collegiate National Team

Fresh off winning their first national championship in program history, four Ole Miss Rebels are enjoying the ride playing for their home country.

The team is led by Rebel head coach Mike Bianco, and he is joined by shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and pitchers Hunter Elliott and Mason Nichols. The quartet of Rebels were able to suit up for the stars and stripes on Independence Day this week as intrasquad games continued for the team.

Ole Miss held a parade through downtown Oxford, Miss., last Wednesday before team personnel reached the stadium where the Rebel fans awaited to hear from coaches, players and politicians. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill were in attendance along with Rebel coaches, players and staff.

David Kellum, play-by-play voice of the Rebels on the Ole Miss Radio Network, officiated the event, and Reeves and Tannehill spoke prior to Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter.

After these appearances, Bianco spoke to fans along with players such as captain Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Justin Bench, Brandon Johnson and Peyton Chatagnier.

"It's been a crazy journey my entire career here," Elko said. "It's only right that the first national championship that Ole Miss baseball wins is also a crazy journey."

A month ago, the future of the Ole Miss season and that of head coach Mike Bianco were in jeopardy. Now, they have claimed the first national championship in program history, and the victory lap for the coach includes representing his country across the globe.

