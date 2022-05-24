Skip to main content

Hoover Preview: Ole Miss Takes on Vanderbilt in Tuesday Action

The Rebels and Commodores will square off in an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.

HOOVER, Ala. — Likely needing a win to ensure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss will take on Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.

The Rebels and Commodores did not meet during the regular season, but both will be seeking a win to try and advance to the double elimination portion of the tournament that begins on Wednesday. Ole Miss enters Tuesday’s game with an RPI of 36 and a conference record of 14-16 after dropping a series to Texas A&M over the weekend.

The Rebels have a recent history of success in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, last winning the tournament in 2018. Ole Miss also advanced to the championship game of the tournament in 2019 but was defeated by Vanderbilt. 

Weather may be a factor this week in Hoover, and the SEC has already announced a delay for the first game of the day. Here’s what to expect between Ole Miss and Vandy on Tuesday from the Hoover Met (whenever they are able to play).

Team Information

Team: Vanderbilt Commodores

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Tim Corbin

Game Preview

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 

Records: Ole Miss (32-21, 14-16 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (35-19, 14-16 SEC)

Location: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium -- Hoover, Ala.

Date: May 24

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT 

Television/Streaming: SEC Network

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. LHP Carter Holton (VANDY)

DeLucia: 5-1, 4.60 ERA, 64 K, 20 BB

Holton: 7-3, 3.42 ERA, 86 K, 27 BB 

