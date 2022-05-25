Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Faces Vanderbilt in First Round of SEC Tournament

Ole Miss and Vandy have a late first pitch on Tuesday night after rain across the South.

HOOVER, Ala. -- After a rain delayed first day of the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT, will begin play after 9 p.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Rebels and Commodores did not meet during the regular season, but both will be seeking a win to try and advance to the double elimination portion of the tournament that begins on Wednesday. Ole Miss enters Tuesday’s game with an RPI of 36 and a conference record of 14-16 after dropping a series to Texas A&M over the weekend.

The Rebels have a recent history of success in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, last winning the tournament in 2018. Ole Miss also advanced to the championship game of the tournament in 2019 but was defeated by Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss likely needs a win on Tuesday night to fully solidify itself in the NCAA Tournament field. The winner of Tuesday night's game will face No. 1 seed Tennessee tomorrow night 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 4:30 game.

Follow along below for updates between the Rebels and Commodores.

Pregame

Here is the starting lineup for Ole Miss on Tuesday night:

1. Justin Bench -- 3B

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

7. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

8. Hayden Leatherwood -- RF

9. T.J. McCants -- CF

RHP Dylan DeLucia

