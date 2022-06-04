Weather Updates: Ole Miss Looks to Open Regional Play on Saturday

The weather has played a major factor in the Coral Gables Regional to this point. Check back here for updates on the Rebels' start time in Miami.

MIAMI -- After a postponement of play on Friday, Ole Miss is scheduled to start its first game in the Coral Gables Regional on Saturday 55 minutes after the conclusion of game one between Miami and Canisius.

Game one of the regional was originally to take place at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, but it has since been pushed to the evening. According to a spokesperson for Rebel baseball, all games of the regional have been pushed back a day, so Ole Miss is only scheduled to have one game on Saturday.

Last week during the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., the first-round game between Ole Miss and the Vanderbilt Commodores was delayed until 10 p.m. CT thanks to a day of weather delays. The Rebels lost to the Commodores 3-1 and the game did not wrap up until around 1 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional, Arizona is No. 2 and Canisius is No. 4, while the host, Miami, is the No. 1 seed. The Rebels were one of the final teams selected for the NCAA Tournament on Memorial Day.

Check back here for updates on the Rebels' start time in Miami against two-seed Arizona.

SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

Another delay of play thanks to the tropical depression.

Miami and Canisius planned to take the field at 11 a.m. CT today, but that has since been pushed back once again due to weather. The Hurricanes' baseball Twitter account announced this morning that game one has now been pushed for 4 p.m. CT. The Rebels and Wildcats will still take the field 55 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

In brighter news, Ole Miss has announced its planned uniform combination for Saturday should it be able to take the field.

