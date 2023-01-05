Skip to main content

Two Baseball Rebels Named Preseason All-Americans

Hunter Elliott and Jacob Gonzalez earned preseason honors on Thursday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels Hunter Elliott and Jacob Gonzalez were named Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game on Thursday.

Elliott and Gonzalez are two of the central pieces returning to the Rebels roster in 2023 after the program claimed its first national title last season in Omaha, Neb., at the Men's College World Series. 

Elliott, a true sophomore, had solidified himself as the Saturday starter on the bump for Ole Miss as a freshman last season and played a key role in getting the team to Omaha. On the season, he posted a 2.70 ERA and a 5-3 record, striking out 102 batters in the process.

Gonzalez is likely the highest-sought-after draft prospect on the Rebels' team this season, holding down the six hole at shortstop for Ole Miss. Last season, he posted a .273 batting average, swatting 18 home runs en route to a national championship.

The Rebels will open their season at home on Feb. 17 when they play host to the Delaware Blue Hens. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

