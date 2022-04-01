Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Travels to Kentucky for SEC Tilt

The Rebels will look to bounce back from being swept at home by Tennessee against the Wildcats this weekend.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- No. 10 Ole Miss was swept at home by Tennessee last week, and it will look to get back in the conference win column with a road trip to Kentucky this weekend.

The Rebels are shaking up their starting rotation against the Wildcats, looking for some form of length and consistency in that role after it has been lacking so far in 2022. Dylan DeLucia will get the ball on Friday night, and the Rebels have yet to announce their starters for Saturday and Sunday.

It is unclear if DeLucia will be expected to make a long start or merely serve as an "opener," getting through the opposing lineup once.

Here's what to expect when Ole Miss and Kentucky square off this weekend.

Team Information

Team: Kentucky Wildcats

Location: Lexington, Ky.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Nick Mingione

Series Preview

Matchup: No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Records: Ole Miss (17-7, 2-4 SEC) vs. Kentucky (17-9, 2-4 SEC)

Location: Kentucky Proud Park -- Lexington, Ky.

Dates: April 1-3

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 5:30 p.m. CT: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. TBA (UK)

DeLucia: 1-0, 6.38 ERA, 24 K, 4 BB

Saturday, 1 p.m. CT: TBA (MISS) vs. RHP Darren Williams (UK)

Williams: 2-0, 0.40 ERA, 24 K, 9 BB

Sunday, Noon CT: TBA (MISS) vs. LHP Tyler Bosma

Bosma: 3-1, 3.04 ERA, 26 K, 6 BB

Ole Miss Releases Weekend Uniform Rotation

The Rebels released their weekend uniform plans on Thursday night.

Ole Miss will be donning red jerseys on Friday, navy on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday. The navy jerseys will be paired with gray pants.

