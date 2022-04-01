Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Travels to Kentucky for SEC Tilt
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- No. 10 Ole Miss was swept at home by Tennessee last week, and it will look to get back in the conference win column with a road trip to Kentucky this weekend.
The Rebels are shaking up their starting rotation against the Wildcats, looking for some form of length and consistency in that role after it has been lacking so far in 2022. Dylan DeLucia will get the ball on Friday night, and the Rebels have yet to announce their starters for Saturday and Sunday.
It is unclear if DeLucia will be expected to make a long start or merely serve as an "opener," getting through the opposing lineup once.
Here's what to expect when Ole Miss and Kentucky square off this weekend.
Tim Elko
Team Information
Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Location: Lexington, Ky.
Conference: Southeastern Conference
Head Coach: Nick Mingione
Hayden Dunhurst
Series Preview
Matchup: No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Records: Ole Miss (17-7, 2-4 SEC) vs. Kentucky (17-9, 2-4 SEC)
Location: Kentucky Proud Park -- Lexington, Ky.
Dates: April 1-3
Television/Streaming: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Friday, 5:30 p.m. CT: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. TBA (UK)
DeLucia: 1-0, 6.38 ERA, 24 K, 4 BB
Saturday, 1 p.m. CT: TBA (MISS) vs. RHP Darren Williams (UK)
Williams: 2-0, 0.40 ERA, 24 K, 9 BB
Sunday, Noon CT: TBA (MISS) vs. LHP Tyler Bosma
Bosma: 3-1, 3.04 ERA, 26 K, 6 BB
Reagan Burford
Ole Miss Releases Weekend Uniform Rotation
The Rebels released their weekend uniform plans on Thursday night.
Ole Miss will be donning red jerseys on Friday, navy on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday. The navy jerseys will be paired with gray pants.
