Where Would Ole Miss have been Seeded in a Theoretical NCAA Baseball Tournament?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss baseball finished the COVID-19 shortened season on a 16-game tear. Would it have landed them a national seed in a theoretical world in which we played an NCAA Tournament?

Both D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation released their theoretical field of 64 projections earlier this week, attempting to predict what the NCAA Tournament field would have looked like had we played a season as normal. In a perfect world, that NCAA Tournament would be getting under way this weekend. 

Projections by both D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation both seeded Ole Miss as not just a regional host, but as a national seed in line to host super regionals. D1Baseball slated Ole Miss as the nation's No. 6 overall seed where College Baseball Nation had the Rebels slotted as the top team in the entire, theoretical tournament. 

While the Rebels were certainly the hottest team in the nation when the season ended, it's easy to understand both interpretations of the remainder of the season. 

Ole Miss could have kept the early momentum rolling through SEC play and entered Hoover and thus the NCAA Tournament as the team to beat in all of college baseball. 

However, they also were slated for a back half of their schedule that saw them facing ranked teams in 16 of their last 18 contests to end the regular season. So them dropping a handful of games but still remaining among the national seed group also makes quite a bit of theoretical sense. 

Not to be outdone, Baseball America has decided to look forward rather than in reverse. They recently ranked the Rebels as one of the eight teams most likely to make the 2021 College World Series. 

