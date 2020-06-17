The Grove Report
4-star guard Daeshun Ruffin out of Jackson Commits to Ole Miss

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss basketball has landed their prized package for the 2021 recruiting class. 

Four-star point guard Daeshun Ruffin out of Callaway High School in Jackson, Miss. committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday afternoon. Ruffin ranks as the nation's No. 38 overall prospect by 247Sports and is simply the best player to come out of Mississippi in quite some time. 

He chose Ole Miss over Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State and LSU. 

It's been relatively obvious for quite a while that Ruffin was Kermit Davis and Co.'s top target for the 2021 class. They hosted Ruffin on an official visit in October 2019. Just months later, he was back at The Pavilion, scoring 33 points in the MHSAA 5A State Title game that Callaway won. 

Last year as a junior, Ruffin averaged 26.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, scoring north of 30 points on eleven separate occasions, even cresting 40 once. 

An undersized point, standing at just 5-foot-9 and weighing in around 160 pounds, he doesn't exactly have the standard size of a four-star recruit. But what he does have is legitimate A+ explosiveness and fantastic playmaking ability fo a player of just 17-years of age. 

