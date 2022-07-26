Bracket Set For Ole Miss, 2022 ESPN Events Invitational

OXFORD, Miss. -- The tournament matchups for the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational were announced on Tuesday, and the Ole Miss Rebels will be facing the Stanford Cardinal in the first round.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to break the news on Twitter.

The first round matchups are as follows:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Siena Saints

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Stanford Cardinal

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Memphis Tigers vs. Seton Hall Pirates

The Cardinal went 16-16 overall last season with an 8-12 mark in conference play. They were eliminated in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament by Arizona after picking up a one-point win over Arizona State in the first round of play.

The Rebels will be looking to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent memory this winter. Ole Miss finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 13-19 and a 4-14 mark in SEC play. It was also eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament by Missouri after a 12-point loss to the Tigers.

A familiar face from the Rebels' schedule will also be at the invitational in the Memphis Tigers. Ole Miss will travel to Memphis on Dec. 3, shortly after the conclusion of the invitational on Nov. 27. The Rebels knocked off the Tigers in Oxford last season with a 67-63 win on Dec. 4.

