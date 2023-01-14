Two Key Rebels OUT in Home Basketball Game vs. Georgia

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are searching for their first win in conference play in the 2022-23 season when they face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at the SJB Pavilion. Now, they will have to do so without two key players.

An Ole Miss spokesperson informed The Grove Report on Saturday that guard Daeshun Ruffin (illness) and forward Malique Ewin (personal) are both out for the Rebels' game against the Bulldogs this weekend. Since coming back from injury this season, Ruffin is averaging 17 PPG, and Ewin has 5.9 PPG.

The Rebels currently sit at 0-4 in conference play and 8-8 overall in what has been a five-game losing streak for Kermit Davis' squad. Ole Miss will tip-off against Georgia at noon on Saturday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network. A full list of Ole Miss radio affiliates can also be found below.

