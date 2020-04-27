Devontae Shuler Annouces Official Return to Ole Miss for Senior Year

The show goes on.

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler made it official on Monday evening: he's coming back to Ole Miss for his senior season.

Shuler took to Instagram to announce his official return to Ole Miss, spurning a potential shot at pro basketball to make one more run with the Rebels.

"I appreciate Ole Miss fans for everything they have done for me these past three years in one of the best conferences in college basketball. I had the chance to experience March Madness with you guys," Shuler said in a statement on Instagram. "This was one of the hardest decisions to decide during my journey, but I would like to make another run for my senior year and show my ability 100-percent before I advance to play pro basketball."

@vontaeshuler on Instagram

As a junior in the 2019-20 season, Shuler made 32 starts while averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds. All three numbers were increases over the prior season. Now for his junior year, he'll be the focal point of the Ole Miss backcourt offensively, as Breein Tyree and his 19.7 points per game will be graduating.

Shuler, a four-star recruit out of Columbia, S.C. and Oak Hill Academy, actually used to play AAU basketball with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and the NBA's prized rookie Zion Williamson.

When Kermit Davis took the Rebel job prior to the 2018-19 campaign, he asked the highly-touted recruit, who was coming off a productive season as a true freshman, to take on a different role. Shuler has been the team's starting point guard ever since.

The 2020-21 version of the Ole Miss backcourt team is going to look quite different than the prior year, but Shuler is going to be the biggest consistent mainstay. Joining Shuler in the guard roles will be a few carry over players plus bunch of face Rebel fans have never seen hoop: a pair of transfers in Jarkel Joiner and Dimencio Vaughn and the nation's No. 8 shooting guard recruit, Matthew Murrell.

Some speculated that Shuler would test the NBA waters or maybe even leave to play professional ball overseas. Instead, he's making one last dance with the Ole Miss Rebels.