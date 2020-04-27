The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Devontae Shuler Annouces Official Return to Ole Miss for Senior Year

Nate Gabler

The show goes on. 

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler made it official on Monday evening: he's coming back to Ole Miss for his senior season.

Shuler took to Instagram to announce his official return to Ole Miss, spurning a potential shot at pro basketball to make one more run with the Rebels. 

 "I appreciate Ole Miss fans for everything they have done for me these past three years in one of the best conferences in college basketball. I had the chance to experience March Madness with you guys," Shuler said in a statement on Instagram. "This was one of the hardest decisions to decide during my journey, but I would like to make another run for my senior year and show my ability 100-percent before I advance to play pro basketball."

Screenshot 2020-04-27 at 6.36.53 PM
@vontaeshuler on Instagram

As a junior in the 2019-20 season, Shuler made 32 starts while averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds. All three numbers were increases over the prior season. Now for his junior year, he'll be the focal point of the Ole Miss backcourt offensively, as Breein Tyree and his 19.7 points per game will be graduating.

Shuler, a four-star recruit out of Columbia, S.C. and Oak Hill Academy, actually used to play AAU basketball with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and the NBA's prized rookie Zion Williamson.

When Kermit Davis took the Rebel job prior to the 2018-19 campaign, he asked the highly-touted recruit, who was coming off a productive season as a true freshman, to take on a different role. Shuler has been the team's starting point guard ever since. 

The 2020-21 version of the Ole Miss backcourt team is going to look quite different than the prior year, but Shuler is going to be the biggest consistent mainstay. Joining Shuler in the guard roles will be a few carry over players plus bunch of face Rebel fans have never seen hoop: a pair of transfers in Jarkel Joiner and Dimencio Vaughn and the nation's No. 8 shooting guard recruit, Matthew Murrell.  

Some speculated that Shuler would test the NBA waters or maybe even leave to play professional ball overseas. Instead, he's making one last dance with the Ole Miss Rebels. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Football Has an NFL Problem: It Goes Both Ways

The perception of the Ole Miss football program around the NFL, around the NFL scouting community and among NFL media draft evaluators is very different than the perception of the Ole Miss football program in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

by

MattySolo

How Some in Football are Helping Battle Coronavirus

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif played months ago in the Super Bowl – now he's on the COVID-19 front line. Former Ole Miss tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest played offensive lineman in football – some of that money is going back to COVID-19 relief. How these two and others are helping the fight.

Nate Gabler

Top Ole Miss Players to Watch for in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft came and went without a single Ole Miss Rebel drafted. It's incredibly unlikely for that to happen two years in a row. Here's some of the guys that could see their name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nate Gabler

Austrian Robinson Becomes Latest Rebel to Sign NFL contract

Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Austrian Robinson became the sixth Rebel to sign an NFL free agency deal on Sunday, joining Myles Hartsfield as the newest members of the Carolina Panthers.

Nate Gabler

Benito Jones: "(Draft) just put a little chip on my shoulder"

Benito Jones is a Miami Dolphin. It may not have happened in the manner he dreamed, but in his own words "God's got other plans." But that draft slide will stick with him.

Nate Gabler

Two Rebel DBs Ink UDFA Contracts with NFL Teams

Jalen Julius is off to Kansas City to join the Chiefs. Myles Hartsfield is headed to Carolina. How the pair of defensive backs fit in with their new respective organizations?

Nate Gabler

Josiah Coatney Signs With Pittsburgh as a UDFA

Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Josiah Coatney is now a Steeler. He wasn't drafted, but he has a role on the team. What will that role look like?

Nate Gabler

Scottie Phillips to Sign UDFA Contract With Houston Texans

Former Ole Miss Running back Scottie Phillips was not drafted on Saturday, but he's found his NFL home. How will he fit in on the Texans roster?

Nate Gabler

Miami Dolphins Snag Benito Jones as an Undrafted Free Agent

Ole Miss defensive lineman Benito Jones was not drafted. But he still has a home in the NFL. How will he fit in with the Dolphins?

Nate Gabler

Laremy Tunsil Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Lineman

Laremy Tunsil just got paid. The former Ole Miss tackle became the highest paid offensive lineman in the National Football League on Friday.

Nate Gabler