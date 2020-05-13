The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Other Sports

Five Ole Miss Teams Earn NCAA APR Public Recognition Award

Nate Gabler

Five Ole Miss teams – men’s cross country, football, men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s tennis – each have been honored with the NCAA Public Recognition Award, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Based on their most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate, these teams have earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for posting scores in the top-10 percent of their sport. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams nationally.

This year marks the fifth straight season that the Rebel women’s tennis team has earned the Public Recognition Award, as well as the eighth time overall. This also marks the fourth-straight honor for Ole Miss men’s golf and the second in a row for the women’s golf program. Additionally, this is the second consecutive year Ole Miss has had at least five teams earn the Public Recognition Award after having never done so prior to 2019. 

Teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,380, up by 52 from the previous academic year, largely due to an increase in squads with perfect scores. APRs for programs in the top-10 percent ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000. The number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,266, an increase of 52 teams from last year.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 19. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

via. Tyler Wooten / Ole Miss athletics 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coaches Open Up on Transfer Atmosphere, Impact on Roster Building and Recruiting

College athletes are transferring at a higher rate than ever before. There's likely to be a spike in transfer rates again soon. But how does this atmosphere change the way coaches construct a roster and recruit high schoolers?

Nate Gabler

Coach Yo: "Before you leave, you're going to play in the NCAA Tournament"

There's a new excitement around the Ole Miss women's basketball program. How do they integrate a young, talented class with the girls that have been here? It's simple: pitch the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball to Play in 2020 Cayman Islands Classic

Ole Miss basketball is slowly rolling out their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season, highlighted by a Thanksgiving weekend trip to the Cayman Islands.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 4 in Baseball America's 2021 Preseason Poll

Ole Miss baseball finished the shortened 2020 season on a blistering 16-game winning streak, but it wasn't enough to land them the top spot in Baseball America's 'Never Too Early' 2021 projection.

Nate Gabler

by

RebelCheesehead

Top Ole Miss Football 2020 Target Zachary Evans Enrolls at TCU

Five-star running back Zachary Evans was a great unknown. The 2020 recruit just today made his college decision. A top target of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football didn't pull through for the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Eli Acker Chasing Father's Dream, Using Football to Conquer Tragedy

Ole Miss Football offensive line recruit Eli Acker has been through more than anyone in the past three months. Now, the incoming freshman is using football to overcome the tragic death of his father.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football 4-Star LB Target Collin Oliver Sets Decision Date

One of the Ole Miss top targets at the linebacker position will be making his decision later this week.

Nate Gabler

Chris Partridge discusses recruiting philosophy, joining Ole Miss football

Chris Partridge is a two-time national recruiter of the year. He's now the Co-Defensive Coordinator at Ole Miss. He opens up on what lured him to Oxford and his philosophies on recruiting.

Nate Gabler

MLB Draft Truncation Greatly Benefits Ole Miss Baseball in 2021

Major League Baseball has reached a deal to shorten the 2020 MLB Draft from 40 rounds to just five rounds. How will that impact Ole Miss baseball in 2021?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Ole Miss Athletics' video tribute to graduating athletes

A total of 47 current and former Ole Miss student-athletes gradated from University of Mississippi on Saturday morning. Here was the athletics department's tribute video.

Nate Gabler