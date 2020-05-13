Five Ole Miss Teams Earn NCAA APR Public Recognition Award

Five Ole Miss teams – men’s cross country, football, men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s tennis – each have been honored with the NCAA Public Recognition Award, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Based on their most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate, these teams have earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for posting scores in the top-10 percent of their sport. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams nationally.

This year marks the fifth straight season that the Rebel women’s tennis team has earned the Public Recognition Award, as well as the eighth time overall. This also marks the fourth-straight honor for Ole Miss men’s golf and the second in a row for the women’s golf program. Additionally, this is the second consecutive year Ole Miss has had at least five teams earn the Public Recognition Award after having never done so prior to 2019.

Teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,380, up by 52 from the previous academic year, largely due to an increase in squads with perfect scores. APRs for programs in the top-10 percent ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000. The number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,266, an increase of 52 teams from last year.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 19. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

via. Tyler Wooten / Ole Miss athletics

