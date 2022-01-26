How To Watch: Ole Miss Looks For Second-Straight Win, Hosts Arkansas

The Rebels are looking to build on their momentum from Monday night's win over Florida.

Ole Miss men's basketball is seeking its second-straight conference win when it plays host to Arkansas on Wednesday night.

The Rebels knocked off Florida in Oxford on Monday night in a make-up game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 29 before COVID-19 issues within the Gators' program forced a postponement. Ole Miss had 21 points from point guard Daeshun Ruffin and 20 from Matthew Murrell on Monday.

Ole Miss is still looking to dig itself out of an early-season hole, sitting at 10-9 overall and just 2-5 in the SEC. The Rebels have yet to win a game on the road this season (0-3) and are just 1-3 at neutral sites, but they are 9-3 at home. The up-and-down Rebels will look to topple an Arkansas team that is 14-5 on the year and 4-3 in conference play. The Razorbacks picked up an overtime win over Texas A&M last time out.

Here's how to watch Ole Miss face Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Game Information: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Television: SEC Network (Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan, Color: Jon Sundvold)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes)

SiriusXM: Channel 191 (962 on SXM app)

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Arkansas -4, Ole Miss +4

Projected Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Arkansas -200, Ole Miss +145

