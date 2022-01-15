How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts No. 4 Auburn

The Rebels and Tigers will do battle in Oxford on Saturday night.

Two seemingly-different basketball momentums will meet tonight in Oxford as Ole Miss plays host to the No. 4 Auburn Tigers.

Ole Miss is coming off a loss to Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday, and Auburn has won 12-straight games dating back to a double overtime loss to Connecticut on Nov. 24.

The Tigers bring in Jabari Smith, a potential first-overall pick in the NBA Draft and team scoring leader, while Ole Miss is still without its guard spark plug in Jarkel Joiner. Joiner had successful back surgery on Thursday, but he is expected to miss around six weeks of action.

"It'll be a great environment playing an unbelievable team," Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said on Friday. "I've played a lot of [Bruce Pearl's] teams, and he's done a great job with all of them. I think this may be his very best one."

Here's how to watch Ole Miss face Auburn tonight.

Game Information: No. 4 Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Auburn (15-1, 4-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Television: SEC Network (Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald, Color: Dave Bradshaw)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes)

SiriusXM: SXM 380 (970 SXM app)

Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Auburn -400, Ole Miss +275

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Auburn -8, Ole Miss +8

