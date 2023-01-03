How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Ole Miss Rebels basketball team has sputtered in recent weeks, and the tests do not get any easier on Tuesday night when they face the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Tide enter the matchup with a record of 11-2 and 1-0 in SEC play, and the Rebels sit at 8-5 and 0-1 in the same categories. The Rebels have lost back-to-back games at home prior to this trip to Tuscaloosa, dropping an embarrassing result against North Alabama and falling to nationally-ranked Tennessee to open conference play.
Here is how to watch and listen to the Rebels face the Tide on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.
ON THE AIR
Television/Online: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan
Color: Daymeon Fishback
Sideline: Alyssa Lang
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7, 105.1 FM locally)
Play-by-Play: David Kellum
Color: Marc Dukes
LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS
Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM
Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM
Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM
Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM
Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM
Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM
Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM
Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM
Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM
Read More
Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM
Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM
Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM
Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM
Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM
Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM
Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM
Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
Nationwide -- Sirius XM
Online -- OleMissSports.com
Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App
