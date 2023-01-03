Skip to main content

How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Alabama

The Rebels face a top-10 Crimson Tide team on Tuesday night.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Ole Miss Rebels basketball team has sputtered in recent weeks, and the tests do not get any easier on Tuesday night when they face the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tide enter the matchup with a record of 11-2 and 1-0 in SEC play, and the Rebels sit at 8-5 and 0-1 in the same categories. The Rebels have lost back-to-back games at home prior to this trip to Tuscaloosa, dropping an embarrassing result against North Alabama and falling to nationally-ranked Tennessee to open conference play.

Here is how to watch and listen to the Rebels face the Tide on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

ON THE AIR
Television/Online: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan
Color: Daymeon Fishback
Sideline: Alyssa Lang


OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7, 105.1 FM locally)
Play-by-Play: David Kellum
Color: Marc Dukes

LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS

Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM

Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM

Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM

Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM

Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM

Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM

Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM

Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM

Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM

Meridian, Miss  -- 103.3 FM

Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM

Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM

Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM

Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM

Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM

Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

Nationwide -- Sirius XM

Online -- OleMissSports.com

Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19558485
Basketball

How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Alabama

By John Macon Gillespie
Suntarine Perkins
Football

2023 Under Armour All-American Game Primer: Who, What and How to Watch

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_9561044
Football

A Way-Too-Early Look at Ole Miss Football's 2023 Schedule

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19624308
Football

Rebels Pursuing Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders?

By The Grove Report Staff
TimElko_NationalChamp
Baseball

Ranking the Best Ole Miss Sports Moments of 2022

By Ben King
Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner (24) runs for a first down against Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Bruce Newman)
Football

WATCH: Former Ole Miss Running Back Snoop Conner Scores First NFL Touchdown

By John Macon Gillespie
AJ Finley
Football

Defensive Back A.J. Finley to Declare for NFL Draft

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19560185
Football

Ole Miss Earns Commitment From 2024 QB Demond Williams

By John Macon Gillespie