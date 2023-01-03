How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Ole Miss Rebels basketball team has sputtered in recent weeks, and the tests do not get any easier on Tuesday night when they face the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tide enter the matchup with a record of 11-2 and 1-0 in SEC play, and the Rebels sit at 8-5 and 0-1 in the same categories. The Rebels have lost back-to-back games at home prior to this trip to Tuscaloosa, dropping an embarrassing result against North Alabama and falling to nationally-ranked Tennessee to open conference play.

Here is how to watch and listen to the Rebels face the Tide on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan

Color: Daymeon Fishback

Sideline: Alyssa Lang



OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7, 105.1 FM locally)

Play-by-Play: David Kellum

Color: Marc Dukes

LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS

Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM

Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM

Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM

Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM

Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM

Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM

Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM

Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM

Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM

Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM

Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM

Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM

Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM

Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM

Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM

Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM

Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

Nationwide -- Sirius XM

Online -- OleMissSports.com

Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App

