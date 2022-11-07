Skip to main content

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Opens Season vs. Alcorn State

The Rebels and Braves will do battle on Monday night in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels football team may be in the midst of a successful start to their 2022 season, but the men’s basketball team is hoping to rebound from a subpar campaign when it opens its season on Monday night.

The Rebels will tip off their season against the Alcorn State Braves out of Lorman, Miss., on Monday with a new-look roster. This game marks the fifth meeting all-time between the two programs on the hardwood in a series that began with a neutral site meeting in Jackson, Miss., in 1985. Ole Miss is a perfect 4-0 all-time against the Braves.

Here’s game information and how to watch the Rebels and Braves in Oxford on Monday night.

Game Information: Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (0-0)

Location: SJB Pavilion — Oxford, Miss.

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Television/Online: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada

Color: John Stroud

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM, 105.5 FM locally)

Play-by-Play: David Kellum

Color: Marc Dukes

SiriusXM: 383

SiriusXM App: 973

