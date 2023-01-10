Skip to main content

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Seeks First SEC Win vs. Auburn

The Rebels are still searching for their first conference notch in the win column on the hardwood this season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are seeking their first conference win of the season on Tuesday night when they play host to the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels currently sit at 8-7 on the year and 0-3 in SEC play after losses to Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State. Below is how to watch, stream and listen to the Rebels and the Tigers from Oxford.

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: ESPNU
Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald
Color: Carolyn Peck

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum
Color: Marc Dukes

LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS

Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM

Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM

Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM

Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM

Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM

Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM

Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM

Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM

Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM

Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM

Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM

Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM

Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM

Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM

Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM

Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM

Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

Nationwide -- Sirius XM

Online -- OleMissSports.com

Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App

