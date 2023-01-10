How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Seeks First SEC Win vs. Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are seeking their first conference win of the season on Tuesday night when they play host to the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels currently sit at 8-7 on the year and 0-3 in SEC play after losses to Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State. Below is how to watch, stream and listen to the Rebels and the Tigers from Oxford.

ON THE AIR



Television/Online: ESPNU

Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald

Color: Carolyn Peck



OLE MISS RADIO



Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum

Color: Marc Dukes

LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS

Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM

Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM

Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM

Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM

Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM

Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM

Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM

Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM

Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM

Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM

Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM

Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM

Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM

Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM

Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM

Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM

Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

Nationwide -- Sirius XM

Online -- OleMissSports.com

Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.