How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Seeks First SEC Win vs. Auburn
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are seeking their first conference win of the season on Tuesday night when they play host to the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels currently sit at 8-7 on the year and 0-3 in SEC play after losses to Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State. Below is how to watch, stream and listen to the Rebels and the Tigers from Oxford.
ON THE AIR
Television/Online: ESPNU
Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald
Color: Carolyn Peck
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum
Color: Marc Dukes
LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS
Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM
Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM
Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM
Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM
Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM
Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM
Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM
Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM
Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM
Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM
Read More
Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM
Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM
Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM
Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM
Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM
Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM
Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
Nationwide -- Sirius XM
Online -- OleMissSports.com
Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App
You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.
Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.
Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.
Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.