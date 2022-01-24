How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Florida

The Rebels will make up a previously-scheduled game against the Gators on Monday night.

Ole Miss basketball is sputtering as of late, but it will try to get back on track on Monday when it plays host to the Florida Gators.

The Rebels were originally set to host the Gators on Dec. 29, but COVID-19 issues within the Florida program postponed the game to Jan. 24.

Ole Miss has lost four-straight SEC games since knocking off Mississippi State at home on Jan. 8. That win over the Bulldogs is the only conference win for the Rebels thus far as they sit with a 9-9 overall record and 1-5 in the SEC after losing to Mississippi State in Starkville over the weekend.

Monday begins a full week of action for Ole Miss on the hardwood. Following hosting the Gators, the Rebels will play host to Arkansas on Wednesday and Kansas State on Saturday. The game against Kansas State is a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Here's how to watch Ole Miss and Florida on Monday night.

Game Information: Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Florida (12-6, 3-3 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5 SEC)

Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Television: SEC Network+ (Play-by-Play: Seth Austin, Color: John Stroud)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes)

SiriusXM: Channel 190 (961 on SXM app)

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Florida -4.5, Ole Miss +4.5

Projected Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Florida -200, Ole Miss +155

