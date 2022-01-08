How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Mississippi State

The Rebels look to bounce back from a difficult loss at Tennessee against their rival Bulldogs.

The oldest basketball rivalry in the Southeastern Conference renews on Saturday night as Ole Miss plays host to Mississippi State.

The Rebels are coming off an overtime loss to Tennessee where they did not trail during regulation. Mississippi State's last game was an 81-68 win over Arkansas, and its game scheduled for earlier in the week against Missouri was postponed.

This matchup is of note every season due to the personal rivalry connection with Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. Davis played basketball for Mississippi State and graduated from there in 1982, and he now coaches at the Bulldogs' in-state rival.

Ole Miss sits at 8-5 on the year, and Mississippi State is 10-3. Tonight presents an opportunity for Ole Miss to move up in the NET rankings, coming in at 120 on Saturday compared to Mississippi State's 37.

This is the 265th time in 108 years that Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met on the hardwood. Here's how to watch the Rebels and Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Game Information: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Mississippi State (10-3, 1-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Television: SEC Network (Play-by-Play: Dave Neal, Color: Joe Kleine)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes)

Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Mississippi State -161, Ole Miss +125

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Mississippi State -3, Ole Miss +3

