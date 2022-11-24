Skip to main content

Ole Miss Basketball Opponent Preview: Stanford Cardinal

The Ole Miss Rebels will look to remain undefeated when they take on the Stanford Cardinal in the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Ahead of the highly anticipated Egg Bowl, the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team is set to tip-off at 12:30 p.m. CT against the Stanford Cardinal on Thanksgiving Day. 

The Rebels will be playing the Cardinal in the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Fieldhouse in Kissimmee, Florida.

Ole Miss is undefeated through four games while Stanford is sitting at .500 with a 2-2 record. The Rebels are coming off a comeback win at home versus the UT Martin Skyhawks, and the Cardinal are looking to build off their 80-43 blowout win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Ole Miss is led by junior guard Mattew Murrell who is averaging 17.8 ppg and Stanford's leading scorer is senior guard Michael Jones with 13.8 ppg. 

Here is how to watch, listen, and stream Ole Miss' matchup versus Stanford on Turkey Day.

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Stanford Cardinal in the ESPN Events Invitational 

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT

Location: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Florida

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, FuboTV, Ole Miss Sports

Radio: 93.7 FM Ole Miss Sports

