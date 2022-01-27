How To Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss Travels to No. 1 South Carolina

Ole Miss women's basketball's first game as a ranked team in 15 years comes against the top-ranked team in the country.

No. 24 Ole Miss is hitting the road on Thursday to take on No. 1 South Carolina in a season that has seen women's basketball take a swift rise in Oxford.

The Rebels entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since 2007, and their first test as a ranked team comes against the No. 1 squad in the country. Ole Miss currently sits at 17-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play, and they'll face a Gamecocks team that is 18-1 and 6-1 in the SEC. That's good for a combined record of 35-3, if you're keeping track at home.

South Carolina leads the all-time series 24-17 that dates back to 1978. The Gamecocks have claimed the last 13 games in the series, with Ole Miss last winning in a 64-63 final at the 2010 SEC Tournament.

The last time the Rebels came away with a win in Columbia was in 2009 in a 66-65 victory over the Gamecocks.

Here's how to watch the Rebels and Gamecocks on Thursday night.

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Ole Miss (17-2, 5-1 SEC) vs. South Carolina (18-1, 6-1 SEC)

Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

Television: ESPN (Play-by-Play: Ryan Ruocco, Analyst: Rebecca Lobo, Anaylst: Carolyn Peck, Reporter: Holy Rowe)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (Play-by-Play: Graham Doty)

