How to Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Travels to Texas A&M

The Rebels are seeking their first-ever win in College Station on Thursday night.

Ole Miss women's basketball returns to the court on Thursday night when it travels to face Texas A&M.

The Rebels have never won in College Station, but it will carry its 15-2 record to face the Aggies on Thursday. Prior to the Aggies joining the SEC, Ole Miss and Texas A&M had only met twice and split those matchups. Since joining the conference, A&M has won nine of 10 meetings against the Rebels. The Rebels have also not beaten Texas A&M since 2017.

Ole Miss is fresh off a win over Mississippi State on Sunday, snapping a 14-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Ole Miss' only conference loss so far this season came to Tennessee on Jan. 9, but the Rebels also had games against Arkansas and South Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

The Aggies are coming off a win over Auburn on Sunday, its only SEC win so far this season. A&M has lost to LSU, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina prior to defeating Auburn.

Here's how to watch Ole Miss take on Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (11-6, 1-4 SEC)

Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Reed Arena -- Bryan-College Station, Texas

Television: SEC Network+ (Play-by-Play: Will Johnson, Color: Tap Bentz)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (Play-by-Play: Graham Doty)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.