Sports Illustrated Predictions: How Will Ole Miss Fare in SEC Tournament?

How do the Ole Miss Rebels stack up in the bevy of predictions for the SEC Tournament?

College basketball regular season is over, and March madness is here. Before the NCAA Tournament tips off, seeding and bids to the big dance are on the line with conference tournaments this weekend.

Ahead of Selection Sunday on March 13, Sports Illustrated predicted the champions, dark horse team, teams on the bubble, best coaches and best players in every conference tournament.

How do the Ole Miss Rebels stack up in the bevy of predictions for the SEC Tournament? The SI forecasts have the Rebels being left out of the NCAA Tournament, with Florida being the only team “on the bubble.” SI forecasts that Kentucky will be crowned SEC Tournament champions with much thanks to the predicted “best player” of the tournament Oscar Tshiebwe.

The 13-seed Rebels will play 12-seed Missouri on Wednesday to open the tournament at 6:00 p.m. CT. If Ole Miss beats Missouri, the Rebels will move on to play five-seed LSU on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. CT. Ole Miss is fresh off a heartbreaking loss at home on senior night to Vanderbilt and Scotty Pippen Jr.

"We've been involved with a lot of these games this year, where it's a one possession game at the end," Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said, "and if you go out tonight and watch some college basketball, you'll see plays being made at the end of games, and we just weren't able to. Give Vanderbilt credit. Scotty Pippen Jr., First Team All-League player, and he made some plays down the stretch."

Never say never when it comes to March. Ole Miss finished the regular season with 13 wins and 18 losses in a competitive conference. It might take a miracle, but we’ve seen miracles in March before.

Bigger picture, Gonzaga has the best odds to to become the 2022 NCAA National Champions (+370). The top-ranked Bulldogs were national runners-up last season, losing to Baylor in the national championship. The Bulldogs will almost certainly be a No. 1 seed when the bracket is announced on Selection Sunday.

Are the Rebels prepared to be the next SEC team to make a surprise tourney run? Ole Miss has a chance to better its NCAA Tournament chances with a strong showing this weekend. It’s all about catching fire at the right time.

