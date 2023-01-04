Kermit Davis Addresses Rebels' Rough Start in Conference Play

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The beginning of SEC play for the Ole Miss Rebels was daunting, to say the least, and head coach Kermit Davis addressed that following his team's loss to Alabama on Tuesday night.

The Rebels opened conference play with a home date against Tennessee followed by a road trip to Tuscaloosa against programs ranked inside the top 10. After his team fell 84-62 on Tuesday night, Davis admitted that his team drew a tough challenge to begin SEC play.

"Alabama obviously is a team who can go to the Final Four," Davis said. "We got beat by a really good team. First two teams we've played are teams that can win the national championship."

Davis also addressed the night's struggles for one of his top offensive weapons in Matthew Murrell, stating that for his team to reach its potential, Murrell and point guard Daeshun Ruffin need to be at their best.

"I think Matt is getting some really good looks," Davis said. "Our team, we've got to be really good in the paint at making others better.

"There's going to be a time where he and Daeshun have got to start playing great together. When they do, our team will have a chance to really, really compete at a high level in our league."

Ole Miss will return to the hardwood on Saturday when it travels to face Mississippi State in Starkville. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. CT on CBS.

