Skip to main content

Kermit Davis Analyzes Ole Miss Basketball's Home Win Over Temple

The Rebels picked up a win over the Owls on Saturday night in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels got back in the win column on Saturday night when they knocked off the Temple Owls at the SJB Pavilion.

Head coach Kermit Davis noted some of the more impressive wins that Temple has put up this season, including games over Villanova and Rutgers. In short, the Rebel coach was happy to pull out the win this weekend.

"Temple has had good wins," Davis said. "They spread you out. I thought in the first half, Temple came out and played really hard, but we had so many balls at the rim. We had looks that we liked, but we kept defending.

"Hard-fought game. Kind of a game like the SEC games will be. We've got to be prettier on offense  Good win, and look forward to one more before the break."

Davis did note that some of his team's offensive struggles came in the first half, and although they looked better after halftime, there are still improvements to be made.

"I can't tell you how many balls we bobbled," Davis said. "Just couldn't make the right decision, fumbled balls. Second half, we got in a little better flow."

Regardless of some of the struggles, a win is a win, and it is a result that Davis' team needed as conference play nears.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We'd love to score 80 and be better that way," Davis said, "but where we are offensively right now, it was one of those half-court games. I appreciated the win. I was proud of our team. We needed a win."

The Rebels return to the floor on Dec. 20 when they play host to North Alabama in Oxford. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19558485
Basketball

Kermit Davis Analyzes Ole Miss Basketball's Home Win Over Temple

By John Macon Gillespie
01180BD6-B53A-4C0D-A51A-AEFDD2FAEC56
Recruiting

Ole Miss Lands Commitment from Texas RB Recruit Kedrick Rescano

By The Grove Report Staff
Matthew Murrell
Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats Temple 63-55 at Home Thanks to Second-Half Comeback

By Ben King
USATSI_16878934
Football

Examining Potential Uniform Combinations for Ole Miss in Bowl Game vs. Texas Tech

By John Macon Gillespie
Nick Broeker
Football

'We Just Want to Play For Each Other': Nick Broeker on Returning For Bowl Game vs. Texas Tech

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Rebels Land Joshua Harris from NC State

By The Grove Report Staff
Ethan Fields
Recruiting

Ole Miss Flips Purdue OL Commitment Fields Following Visit

By The Grove Report Staff
Jeremy James Quinshon Judkins Nick Broeker
Football

Multiple Rebels Receive 2022 All-SEC Honors

By Ben King