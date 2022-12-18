Kermit Davis Analyzes Ole Miss Basketball's Home Win Over Temple

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels got back in the win column on Saturday night when they knocked off the Temple Owls at the SJB Pavilion.

Head coach Kermit Davis noted some of the more impressive wins that Temple has put up this season, including games over Villanova and Rutgers. In short, the Rebel coach was happy to pull out the win this weekend.

"Temple has had good wins," Davis said. "They spread you out. I thought in the first half, Temple came out and played really hard, but we had so many balls at the rim. We had looks that we liked, but we kept defending.

"Hard-fought game. Kind of a game like the SEC games will be. We've got to be prettier on offense Good win, and look forward to one more before the break."

Davis did note that some of his team's offensive struggles came in the first half, and although they looked better after halftime, there are still improvements to be made.

"I can't tell you how many balls we bobbled," Davis said. "Just couldn't make the right decision, fumbled balls. Second half, we got in a little better flow."

Regardless of some of the struggles, a win is a win, and it is a result that Davis' team needed as conference play nears.

"We'd love to score 80 and be better that way," Davis said, "but where we are offensively right now, it was one of those half-court games. I appreciated the win. I was proud of our team. We needed a win."

The Rebels return to the floor on Dec. 20 when they play host to North Alabama in Oxford. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.