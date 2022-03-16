AD Keith Carter: 'We believe in Kermit Davis' Vision for Ole Miss Basketball'

Despite a lackluster season on the hardwood, Ole Miss is sticking with Kermit Davis as its men's basketball head coach.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following a disappointing 2021-22 season, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter is backing Kermit Davis as his men's basketball coach.

Ole Miss released a statement on Wednesday from both Carter and Davis discussing their commitment to the program and the future of Rebel basketball.

“Coach Davis and I have had productive discussions this week, and while our team faced some unforeseen circumstances, we are both disappointed by this season’s results,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Kermit has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career and understands what it takes to win at a high level. He has presented to me a plan to regain the momentum that took our program to the NCAA Tournament just a few years ago.

"Additionally, we are committed to providing him support and resources in order to make the changes necessary to compete for championships. We believe in Kermit’s vision for Ole Miss Basketball and look forward to seeing it translate to NCAA Tournament success.”

Ole Miss last made the NCAA Tournament in Davis' first year in Oxford. The Rebels reached the NIT last season and were eliminated in the first round by Louisiana Tech.

“Our players and staff are looking straight ahead with great enthusiasm to get Ole Miss Basketball back to NCAA Tournaments and our third postseason in five years,” said Rebel head coach Kermit Davis. “This past season was one of the most uniquely challenging years pertaining to injuries I have ever endured as a head coach. We have a great nucleus coming back with four of our top five scorers returning and getting Daeshun [Ruffin], Robert [Allen] and Jarkel [Joiner] 100 percent healthy for the 2022-23 season.

"We will have a top-25 recruiting class with four high school players that will immediately impact our program, and we will attack the portal as aggressively as any team in America. I believe in our process but am not satisfied with our progress. And I assure you we will not be satisfied until we achieve what we have set out to do: win NCAA Tournament games."

The Rebels' lone berth in the NCAA Tournament during Davis' tenure also resulted in a first-round exit following a loss to Oklahoma.

“As a proud Mississippi native, I firmly believe there is no greater honor than wearing a jersey with Ole Miss on the front," Davis said, "and every day, I am so proud to coach these players.”

The Rebels' season ended last week in the first round of the SEC Tournament with a loss to Missouri.

