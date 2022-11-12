LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs Florida Atlantic Owls

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss took down Alcorn State 73-58 at home to start the 2022 season.

The Rebels have a lot to be hopeful for this year as they have several key players returning from last year's squad and they picked up some key transfers in the offseason.

Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield has been very vocal about growing as a leader for his team. Senior forward Robert Allen is returning from a devastating knee injury that many believed would keep him off the court for good and Junior guard Matthew Murrell continues to blossom, following a sophomore campaign which he scored 12PPG and led the team in three-point percentage at 38.6%.

Senior transfer forward Jayveous McKinnis is a three-time Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year recipient. Senior transfer center Theo Akwuba is a Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year recipient and senior forward Josh Mballa is a Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year recipient.

The Rebels have several talented players, so their rotation will be fluctuating early on in the season. But with ten consecutive non-conference games, they have plenty of time to figure out which rotation is their strongest.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic.

Pregame

First Half

15:43: Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic are tied 5-5. Forward Jaemyn Brakefield started the game with a three and it was quickly followed up with a bucket from senior forward Robert Allen.

Ole Miss 5, Florida Atlantic 5

11:23: Ole Miss made a run and is now leading by five points.

Ole Miss 16, Florida Atlantic 11

7:28: Ole Miss is still leading and has started out hot from distance, shooting 3-5 from behind the arc.

Ole Miss 23, Florida Atlantic 17

3:49: Ole Miss has stretched their lead to 13 points. 12 players have seen action for the Rebels and nine have scored. Junior guard Matthew Murrell has 7 points.

Ole Miss 35, Florida Atlantic 22

Florida Atlantic put a dent in the Rebels' lead. Allen is shooting 4-5 from the field, leading the team with eight points.

End of First Half -- Ole Miss 39, Florida Atlantic 30

