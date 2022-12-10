LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Valparaiso Crusaders

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels have not played the Valparaiso Crusaders since 1998 when the ‘The Shot’ was cemented as one of the most historic college basketball plays.

The Rebels were on the losing end of the shot as the 13-seed Valpos shocked the world and took down the 4-seed Rebels 70-69.

Fast forward almost 24 years later and the two teams are playing for the first time since that game. Ole Miss is 6-2 this season and they are coming off a disappointing loss to the Memphis Tigers last week, which saw them get out-physicaled en route to a 68-57 defeat.

While this game does not mean much to the average sports fan there is a lot of hype surrounding this game for Rebel and Crusader fans.

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell leads the team in scoring with 14.0 PPG and freshman guard Amaree Abram is second on the team with 11.8 PPG.

Senior forward Ben Krikke is the Crusaders leading scorer this year with 20.5 PPG.

Follow along below for live updated between the Rebels and Tigers.

Pregame

First Half

