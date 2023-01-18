Skip to main content

Murrell Shoots Rebels to First Conference Win of Season vs. South Carolina

Ole Miss has finally notched a win in conference play after an 0-5 start.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Ole Miss Rebels will not go winless inthe Southeastern Conference in the 2022-23 season after picking up their first league win over the South Carolina Gamecocks 70-58 on Tuesday night.

The Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) had opened up a 10-point lead at the intermission at Colonial Life Arena, and despite an early second half push from the Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 SEC), pulled away late to secure the win.

Matthew Murrell provided the majority of Ole Miss' offense on Tuesday night, going 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-11 from three, good for 23 points in the win. He was joined in double digits by Jayveous McKinnis with 14.

As a whole, the Rebels' shooting percentages were better than what has been seen to this point in league play, hitting 46 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three as a team.

The road does not get easier for Kermit Davis' team moving forward after the win. The Rebels will travel to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday with an 11 a.m. tip-off. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

