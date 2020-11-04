No Square Jam for 2020, Replaced by "Pavilion Madness"

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams will get fans ready for the 2020-21 season with Pavilion Madness on November 11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event replaces the annual Square Jam held on the historic Oxford Square.



Pavilion Madness will be streamed live on the official Facebook account of Ole Miss Athletics beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. A limited number of fans, through a pre-selected process, will have the option to attend the event.



The women's team, highlighted by the top recruiting class in the SEC, will take the court first. Following teams introductions, select players will participate in a three-point contest to see who's the best shooter from beyond the arc. The women's team will conclude their portion of the event with a quick scrimmage.



With a talented group of returners and newcomers, the men will be introduced before a select few show off their range in a three-point contest. The winner of the contest will face off against an Ole Miss legend that will be sure to excite fans. The men continue their portion of the event with the always-popular slam dunk contest before a scrimmage concludes the night.



