Skip to main content

Cold Shooting Night Dooms Ole Miss Basketball at Home Against Arkansas

The Rebels couldn't find consistent scoring in Wednesday night's loss to the Hogs.

OXFORD, Miss. -- A cold shooting performance doomed Ole Miss men's basketball against Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night as the Rebels fell 64-55 to the Razorbacks.

Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6 SEC) shot a mere 34.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three in the loss, and its highest scorer, Matthew Murrell, dropped 14 points. Murrell was joined in double digits by a trio of 10-point efforts from Nysier Brooks, Daeshun Ruffin and Tye Fagan. Luis Rodriguez led the team in rebounds with seven.

The Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC), by comparison, shot 48 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. They were led in scoring by JD Notae with 25 points.

Ole Miss fell back to the .500 mark overall with the loss that came on the heels of a dominating win over Florida on Monday night, and its winning percentage in conference play fell to .286. The Rebels are nearing the halfway mark of their conference slate, and they have some ground to make up heading into February.

Read More

Speaking of February, the Rebels don't play another conference game this month. Instead, they will participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when they play host to Kansas State on Saturday before returning to SEC play on Feb. 1 at LSU.

Tip off between Ole Miss and Kansas State is set for 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_17569427
Basketball

Cold Shooting Night Dooms Ole Miss Basketball at Home Against Arkansas

16 seconds ago
Matthew Murrell 26
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Looks For Second-Straight Win, Hosts Arkansas

9 hours ago
DJ Lagway
Recruiting

Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Target Young Texas Dual-Threat QB with Offer

9 hours ago
IMG_5748
Recruiting

'We Want Arch': The Latest Chapter in the Manning Legacy at Ole Miss

Jan 25, 2022
Arch Manning (Derick E. Hingle via. the MMQB)
Recruiting

Lane Kiffin Visiting QB Recruit Arch Manning in New Orleans on Tuesday

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_16154295
Other Sports

Seven Ole Miss Spring Sports Currently Ranked in Top 25

Jan 25, 2022
Matt Corral and Lane Kiffin
Football

Quarterback Matt Corral Discusses Special Bond With Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17449786
Football

Ole Miss Set to Hire Arkansas' Sam Carter as Cornerbacks Coach

Jan 24, 2022