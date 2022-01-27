Cold Shooting Night Dooms Ole Miss Basketball at Home Against Arkansas

The Rebels couldn't find consistent scoring in Wednesday night's loss to the Hogs.

OXFORD, Miss. -- A cold shooting performance doomed Ole Miss men's basketball against Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night as the Rebels fell 64-55 to the Razorbacks.

Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6 SEC) shot a mere 34.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three in the loss, and its highest scorer, Matthew Murrell, dropped 14 points. Murrell was joined in double digits by a trio of 10-point efforts from Nysier Brooks, Daeshun Ruffin and Tye Fagan. Luis Rodriguez led the team in rebounds with seven.

The Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC), by comparison, shot 48 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. They were led in scoring by JD Notae with 25 points.

Ole Miss fell back to the .500 mark overall with the loss that came on the heels of a dominating win over Florida on Monday night, and its winning percentage in conference play fell to .286. The Rebels are nearing the halfway mark of their conference slate, and they have some ground to make up heading into February.

Speaking of February, the Rebels don't play another conference game this month. Instead, they will participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when they play host to Kansas State on Saturday before returning to SEC play on Feb. 1 at LSU.

Tip off between Ole Miss and Kansas State is set for 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

