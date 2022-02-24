Skip to main content

Ole Miss Basketball Falls on Road to Auburn 77-64

The Rebels could not keep up with the Tigers on Wednesday night.

AUBURN, Ala. -- Ole Miss was no match for No. 3 Auburn on Wednesday night, falling to the Tigers 77-64 in Auburn Arena.

The Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) shot 37.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three in the loss. They also had double-digit scoring performances from three players, led by Jarkel Joiner with 13. Luis Rodriguez and Nysier Brooks followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Zep Jasper and Jabari Smith with 15 apiece, and they shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday when it hosts Texas A&M. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Read More

USATSI_17756039
USATSI_17756046
USATSI_17756052
USATSI_17756054

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_17756039
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Falls on Road to Auburn 77-64

By The Grove Report Staff
just now
Quincy_Adeboyejo_1
Football

Three More Ole Miss Alumni Selected in 2022 USFL Draft

By Ben King
4 hours ago
022022_CharlestonSouthern_BSB_000359
Baseball

No. 3 Ole Miss Wins Rain-Shortened Game Over Arkansas State 15-5

By John Macon Gillespie
5 hours ago
Trae Elston Ole Miss
Football

Former Ole Miss All-American Safety Trae Elston Selected by New Jersey Generals

By Brian Smith
6 hours ago
AG9I1783
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State in Midweek Action

By John Macon Gillespie
9 hours ago
Zavion Hardy
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Make Top Group for Zavion Hardy

By The Grove Report Staff
10 hours ago
Matt Corral
Football

Matt Corral to Detroit Lions According to Pro Football Focus

By John Macon Gillespie
12 hours ago
elko
Baseball

Midweek Preview: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State

By John Macon Gillespie
12 hours ago