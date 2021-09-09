Ole Miss Basketball Announces SEC Schedule For 2021-22 Season
Ole Miss men's basketball announced its conference slate for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon with nine home games on the docket.
The Rebels will open SEC play with a home date against Florida on Dec. 29 before traveling to Tennessee on Jan. 5. Here's the full conference schedule for Ole Miss this winter.
Dec. 29 -- vs. Florida
Jan. 5 -- at Tennessee
Jan. 8 -- vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 11 -- at Texas A&M
Jan. 15 -- vs. Auburn
Jan. 18 -- vs. Missouri
Jan. 22 -- at Mississippi State
Jan. 26 -- vs. Arkansas
Feb. 1 -- at LSU
Feb. 5 -- at Florida
Feb. 9 -- vs. Alabama
Feb. 12 -- at Missouri
Feb. 15 -- vs. South Carolina
Feb. 19 -- at Georgia
Feb. 23 -- at Auburn
Feb. 26 -- vs. Texas A&M
March 1 -- at Kentucky
March 5 -- vs. Vanderbilt
The Rebels went 16-12 a season ago with a 10-8 mark in conference play. They were listed as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, but they earned a bid to the NIT where they fell to Louisiana Tech in the opening round.
This season will be Kermit Davis' fourth at the helm of the Ole Miss program. The Rebels have made the big dance once under Davis' watch--his first season in 2018-19.
Ole Miss will open its season with an exhibition in Oxford against Trevecca on Nov. 5 before its first official game when it hosts New Orleans on Nov. 9.
