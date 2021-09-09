Ole Miss Basketball Announces SEC Schedule For 2021-22 Season

The Rebels will play nine conference games at the SJB Pavilion this season.

Ole Miss men's basketball announced its conference slate for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon with nine home games on the docket.

The Rebels will open SEC play with a home date against Florida on Dec. 29 before traveling to Tennessee on Jan. 5. Here's the full conference schedule for Ole Miss this winter.

Dec. 29 -- vs. Florida

Jan. 5 -- at Tennessee

Jan. 8 -- vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 11 -- at Texas A&M

Jan. 15 -- vs. Auburn

Jan. 18 -- vs. Missouri

Jan. 22 -- at Mississippi State

Jan. 26 -- vs. Arkansas

Feb. 1 -- at LSU

Feb. 5 -- at Florida

Feb. 9 -- vs. Alabama

Feb. 12 -- at Missouri

Feb. 15 -- vs. South Carolina

Feb. 19 -- at Georgia

Feb. 23 -- at Auburn

Feb. 26 -- vs. Texas A&M

March 1 -- at Kentucky

March 5 -- vs. Vanderbilt

The Rebels went 16-12 a season ago with a 10-8 mark in conference play. They were listed as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, but they earned a bid to the NIT where they fell to Louisiana Tech in the opening round.

This season will be Kermit Davis' fourth at the helm of the Ole Miss program. The Rebels have made the big dance once under Davis' watch--his first season in 2018-19.

Ole Miss will open its season with an exhibition in Oxford against Trevecca on Nov. 5 before its first official game when it hosts New Orleans on Nov. 9.

