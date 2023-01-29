Ole Miss Basketball Blown Out in SEC/Big 12 Challenge vs. Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The Ole Miss Rebels lost their leg of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 82-60 on the road.

The Rebels were outscored by exactly 11 points in each half, trailing Oklahoma State 38-27 at halftime. According to an Ole Miss spokesperson, Matthew Murrell (injury), Malique Ewin (personal) and Daeshun Ruffin (coach's decision) were all inactive in the loss.

With some of its top scorers sidelined on Saturday, Ole Miss was led in point totals by Jaemyn Brakefield and T.J. Caldwell with 12 points apiece. No other Rebel reached double digits.

As a team, Ole Miss shot 36 percent from the field and 26 percent from three compared to the Cowboys' percentages of 53 and 35, respectively.

With the loss, the Rebels fall to 9-12 on the year, and they still hold a 1-7 mark in conference play. Kermit Davis' team will return home on Tuesday when they play host to the Kentucky Wildcats at the SJB Pavilion.

Tip-off between the Rebels and Wildcats is set for 8 p.m. CT.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.