Ole Miss Basketball Blows Out Valparaiso 98-61 in Oxford

The Rebels had no offensive problems on Saturday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels dominated the Valparaiso Crusaders on Saturday afternoon, picking up the home win 98-61 at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels held a 53-30 advantage at halftime, and they rode that momentum to nearly 100 points in the win. Ole Miss had six players enter double-digit point totals, and it was led in scoring by Matthew Murrell with 17. Myles Burns, Jaemyn Brakefield, Tye Fagan, Robert Allen and Daeshun Ruffin also exceeded 10 points on Saturday.

As a team, Ole Miss shot 56 percent from the field and 31 percent from three. It also only turned the ball over five times compared to Valparaiso's 21.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 7-2 on the year, and they will return home on Wednesday to host the UCF Knights. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

