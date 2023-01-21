Skip to main content

Ole Miss Basketball Drops Road Test at Arkansas

The Rebels could not continue their momentum following Tuesday night's win.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Ole Miss Rebels returned to the losing column on Saturday, dropping a road game 69-57 to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels (9-10, 1-6 SEC) hung with the Hogs during the first half, but they trailed 32-29 at the intermission. The Razorbacks offense came alive in the second half, outscoring Ole Miss 37-28 to secure the win.

The Rebels shot 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from three as a team, led in scoring by Daeshun Ruffin and Jayveous McKinnis with 10 points apiece. Matthew Murrell was largely silent during the game, only registering three points in 24 minutes played and going 1-for-5 from the field.

With the loss, Ole Miss finishes 1-1 on the week after knocking off South Carolina in Columbia on Tuesday for its first conference win of the season. The Rebels will return home on Tuesday to host the Missouri Tigers before traveling to Stillwater, Okla., to participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against Oklahoma State.

Tip-off between Ole Miss and Missouri is set for 6 p.m. CT.

