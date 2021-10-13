Ole Miss Basketball Lands Commitment From Talented Big Man

Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss Rebels basketball program have had great momentum on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, landing commitments on back-to-back days on September 30 and October 1.

On Tuesday night, Davis landed another one, securing a commitment from 6-foot-10, 220-pound Berkmar (Lilburn, GA) Center Malique Ewin.

Ewin picked Ole Miss over offers from a host of prominent programs, including Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Murray State, and Xavier.

The Rebels offered Ewin back in February of 2021, which was followed by an offer from Illinois in May. Ewin then took a trip to Oxford for an official visit on September 11, which helped seal the deal for Davis and company.

Ewin will join an Ole Miss roster that will be losing significant experience in the frontcourt after the 2021 season, with Forward Robert Allen and Center Nysier Brooks both entering their senior season. Ole Miss will also have sophomore Jaemyn Brakefield and junior Sammy Hunter in the front court, neither of which has significant experience in a starting roll.

The 6-foot-10 Ewin will likely not be the last big man added to the 2022 roster either, as Ole Miss will continue to search for depth through both recruitment and the transfer market.

Ewin now becomes the fourth commitment of the Rebels 2022 class, alongside Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) guard TJ Caldwell, Southern California Academy (Castaic, CA) guard Robert Cowherd, and St. Patrick (Biloxi, MS) guard, Nick Crass.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.