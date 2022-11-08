Ole Miss Basketball Picks Up Sloppy Season-Opening Win Over Alcorn State Braves

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team opened their season with a win on Monday night, knocking off the Alcorn State Braves at home 73-58.

The Rebels struggled to separate from the Braves in the first half, leading 28-27 at the intermission, but they outscored Alcorn 45-31 in the second half to secure the win. Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss in scoring with 20 points, going 7-of-19 from the field and hitting five threes on Monday night. Robert Allen was second in scoring for the Rebels with 15 points, and TJ Caldwell dropped 10.

As a team, Ole Miss shot 37.3 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. The Rebels also turned the ball over 16 times compared to Alcorn's 18.

With the win, Ole Miss starts its season 1-0 and will play host to the Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday night for Military Appreciation Night. Tip-off in Oxford is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.