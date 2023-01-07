Ole Miss Basketball Rally Falls Short to Mississippi State in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels led Mississippi by as many as seven points in the second half on Saturday, but a late scoring flurry by the host Bulldogs gave Kermit Davis' team its third SEC loss of the season.

Ole Miss dropped the 64-54 game to State behind 19 points from Matthew Murrell, a team high on the day, although Murrell had a quiet first half in Starkville. The score sat in the Bulldogs' favor 26-23 at halftime after a poor shooting performance by both teams prior to the intermission.

Joining Murrell in double-digit point totals for the Rebels was Jaemyn Brakefield with 10, and T.J. Caldwell was next in scoring with eight.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 8-7 overall and has started 0-3 in SEC play. The Rebels resume conference action on Tuesday when they play host to the Auburn Tigers in an 8 p.m. tip-off on ESPNU.

