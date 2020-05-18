Ole Miss Basketball to Host Memphis at The Pavilion in December

Ole Miss basketball is slowly rolling out their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. Highlighting the slate so far is a December meeting with Memphis.

The Rebels will host Memphis in The Pavilion on Dec. 5, the back half of a home-and-home with the Tigers that saw Ole Miss travel north last season for a 87-86 loss to No. 17 Memphis.

Now, Ole Miss will get their chance at revenge on their home turf in a game that, if the Ole Miss staff has their way, may be becoming a bit of a rivalry.

“It’s a great rivalry game and it needs to be played every year,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis after last season's loss. “That’s why I called Penny (Hardaway) and he agreed quickly. … It needs to be played every year and as long as I’m the coach, it will be every year.”

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway mirrored Davis' statements following last year's meeting at the FedExForum. However, for now there is no games on the books between the two schools following this upcoming meeting in December.

One year after signing the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class that featured two five-star recruits, headlined by presumptive top-5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft James Wiseman, the Tigers signed just one three-star rated player in 2020 and added two additional transfers.

The Tigers are unranked in SI's "Way-Too-Ealy Top 25" rankings for the 2020-21 season.

