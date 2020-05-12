Ole Miss Basketball to Play in 2020 Cayman Islands Classic

Ole Miss basketball is slowly rolling out their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. Highlighting the slate so far is a Thanksgiving weekend trip to the Cayman Islands.

The Rebels will join Kansas State, Nevada, Miami and others in the tournament that a will feature four power-five programs.

"Coaches that have been to the Cayman Islands for this tournament have said nothing besides how first class this event is," said head coach Kermit Davis. "We're excited to take our team there in November."

The Thanksgiving trip is one of a few announced non-conference games for Ole Miss this fall and winter. The team has been slowly rolling out the schedule through twitter over the past week.

Ole Miss' home and season opener will commence Nov. 10 against New Orleans, following that up with a Nov. 15 tilt with North Carolina A & T. They will then host Charleston Southern on Nov. 18 before heading down to the Caribbean.

The Cayman Islands Classic, entering its fourth year of existence, features an eight team bracket that allows teams to play three games in three days.

