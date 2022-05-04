Kermit Davis Hires Brock Morris to Ole Miss Basketball Staff

The new Rebel assistant comes to Oxford from Louisiana.

OXFORD, Miss. -- A day after adding a transfer from Louisiana in Theo Akwuba, Ole Miss has added an assistant coach to its basketball staff from the same program.

Jeff Goodman first reported the staff move for the Rebels on Wednesday.

Morris comes to Ole Miss after helping the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns reach a 16-15 overall record last season and a 9-9 mark in conference play. He will attempt to help the Rebels right the ship after a 2021-22 season that saw the program go 13-19 overall and 4-14 in SEC play.

Jarkel Joiner Jarkel Joiner Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Jarkel Joiner

Ole Miss will also be looking to replace one of its top scorers from a season ago in Jarkel Joiner. The Oxford, Mississippi, native hit the transfer portal following the season and will suit up for NC State next year.

The Rebels were eliminated by Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament last season and failed to reach the postseason.

Kermit Davis Kermit Davis Kermit Davis

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.