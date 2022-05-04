Skip to main content

Kermit Davis Hires Brock Morris to Ole Miss Basketball Staff

The new Rebel assistant comes to Oxford from Louisiana.

OXFORD, Miss. -- A day after adding a transfer from Louisiana in Theo Akwuba, Ole Miss has added an assistant coach to its basketball staff from the same program.

Jeff Goodman first reported the staff move for the Rebels on Wednesday.

Morris comes to Ole Miss after helping the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns reach a 16-15 overall record last season and a 9-9 mark in conference play. He will attempt to help the Rebels right the ship after a 2021-22 season that saw the program go 13-19 overall and 4-14 in SEC play.

Jarkel Joiner 22

Jarkel Joiner

Jarkel Joiner 25

Jarkel Joiner

Jarkel Joiner 24

Jarkel Joiner

Ole Miss will also be looking to replace one of its top scorers from a season ago in Jarkel Joiner. The Oxford, Mississippi, native hit the transfer portal following the season and will suit up for NC State next year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Rebels were eliminated by Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament last season and failed to reach the postseason.

Kermit Davis 2

Kermit Davis

Kermit Davis 4

Kermit Davis

Kermit Davis 3

Kermit Davis

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Kermit Davis 3
Basketball

Kermit Davis Hires Brock Morris to Ole Miss Basketball Staff

By John Macon Gillespie11 seconds ago
IMG_7689
Recruiting

QB Braden Waterman Overcomes Adversity to Reach Ole Miss Commitment

By John Macon Gillespie16 minutes ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Top Underclassman DB from Florida

By The Grove Report Staff3 hours ago
phonto 2
Recruiting

Ole Miss Legend Archie Manning Discusses Grandson Arch's College Recruitment

By John Macon Gillespie14 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Mallikah Little Hired as Ole Miss Assistant AD of Player Personnel

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
USATSI_13325054
Football

Former Ole Miss RB Scottie Phillips Cut by Houston Texans

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
Theo Akwuba Ole Miss Basketball
Basketball

Rebels Basketball Adds Big Man Theo Akwuba From the Transfer Portal

By The Grove Report StaffMay 3, 2022
Daverin Deuce Geralds
Recruiting

Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Geralds Adds Rebel Football Offer

By The Grove Report StaffMay 3, 2022