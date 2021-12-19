Ole Miss Basketball Knocks Off Dayton 76-68 in Oxford

The Rebels controlled the majority of the game on Saturday night.

Ole Miss completed a perfect week on the hardwood on Saturday in a 76-68 victory over the Dayton Flyers.

Before defeating Dayton on Saturday, the Rebels (8-3) knocked off Middle Tennessee on Wednesday by a final score of 62-52 to continue its undefeated slate at the Pavilion. Ole Miss is now 7-0 on the season at home, and although the Rebels have yet to play a true road game in the 2021 season, they have gone 1-3 at neutral sites.

On Saturday, Ole Miss was led in scoring by Daeshun Ruffin with 19 points off the bench followed by Nysier Brooks with 16. Jarkel Joiner also found double digits with 12 points.

Ole Miss was out-rebounded Dayton 27-26 on the night and shot 57.1 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from three. Dayton, by comparison, shot 51 percent from the field but only 23.5 percent from three-point range. The Flyers were led by Malachi Smith with 16 points as he went 5-for-10 from the floor.

Ole Miss has one final tune-up game before opening SEC play against Florida on Dec. 29. The Rebels will play host to Samford on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+. Ole Miss' first road trip of conference play will come after the new year on Jan. 5 against Tennessee.

