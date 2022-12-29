Ole Miss Drops Upset Bid, Falls to Tennessee Basketball at Home

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels led the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at halftime on Wednesday in the SJB Pavilion, but Kermit Davis' team could not hold on to pull off the upset win.

Ole Miss fell to the Volunteers 64-59 after leading 34-28 at the intermission. Despite only shooting 37 percent from the field as a team, Jaemyn Brakefield of Ole Miss was on fire, dropping 18 points and going a perfect 4-for-4 from three. His point total led the Rebels on the afternoon, and he was joined in double digits by Amaree Abram with 10.

As a team, Ole Miss also shot 32 percent from three, helped by Brakefield's performance.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 8-5 overall on the year and drops to 0-1 to open SEC play. The Rebels will not return to the court in 2022, but they will resume play on Jan. 3 when they travel to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

