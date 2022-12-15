Skip to main content

Ole Miss Falls Behind Early, Fails To Recover In Loss To UCF

The Rebels were in a massive hole in the first half before fighting back to make the game respectable.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After seven minutes of play on Wednesday night, the Ole Miss Rebels trailed the UCF Knights 21-0 at the SJB Pavilion.

No, that's not a football score. The Rebels were held to zero points through the first seven minutes of basketball play against the Knights, and, despite a late comeback attempt, ultimately fell 72-61.

The Rebels' scoring drought in the first half was broken by a three from Matthew Murrell who led the team in scoring with 21 points. Josh Mballa followed with 18 points, and Malique Ewin dropped 10. As a team, Ole Miss shot 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from three, but its early deficit proved to be the difference in the loss.

The Rebels committed 15 turnovers on Wednesday compared to UCF's 11, and 18 of the Knights' points came off of Ole Miss turnovers. Also of note is that Rebels point guard Daeshun Ruffin, still fighting back from an early-season injury, saw 18 minutes of action in the loss, scoring two points.

The Rebels now sit at 7-3 on the season and will welcome the Temple Owls to Oxford on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19600686
Basketball

Ole Miss Falls Behind Early, Fails To Recover In Loss To UCF

By John Macon Gillespie
Matthew Murrell Amaree Abram
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Opponent Preview: UCF Knights

By Ben King
Ethan Fields
Recruiting

Ole Miss Offers Purdue Commitment Fields Ahead of Oxford Trip

By The Grove Report Staff
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Bralon Brown Enters Portal

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_17231339
Football

Lane Kiffin Releases Statement on Passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach

By John Macon Gillespie
Jonathan Cruz 2
Football

Ole Miss Kicker Jonathan Cruz Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Ben King
USATSI_17157308
Football

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61

By Matt Galatzan
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss vs Kentucky
Football

Quinshon Judkins Named Among Early Candidates For 2023 Heisman

By John Macon Gillespie