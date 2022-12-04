Ole Miss Falls Behind Early, Never Recovers in Loss to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Ole Miss Rebels fell behind big early and could never recover in a 68-57 road loss to the Memphis Tigers on Saturday night.

Ole Miss trailed 30-8 to the Tigers partway through the first half, and despite making some runs of its own during the game, the early deficit proved to be too much to overcome. The Rebels never led in the FedEx Forum on Saturday.

Matthew Murrell led the Rebels in scoring in the loss with 13, and Ole Miss shot 33 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three, including beginning the game 0-for-8 from beyond the arc. One key in the game was Memphis’ advantage in the rebounding department, outdoing the Rebels 42-39 in that category.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 6-2 on the season, and it will return to action a week from Saturday when it plays host to Valparaiso. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 10 at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

